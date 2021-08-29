Cristiano Ronaldo in Fantasy Premier League: Price, position and how many points the Man Utd star could get

Wondering whether to pick the five-time Ballon d'Or winner? Of course you are. Goal has everything you need to know

Manchester United are rolling back the years with the sensational transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo and the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner poses a fantasy football conundrum.

Ronaldo has defied the march of time by scoring goals on a regular basis into his mid-thirties, and the expectation is that he will continue to do so when he comes back to the Premier League.

So if you're wondering whether to pick the Portugal icon or not, Goal brings you all you need to know about how much he will cost in FPL, which position he will play and his point-scoring history.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Fantasy Premier League price?

Cristiano Ronaldo's price in Fantasy Premier League has not yet been revealed, but he is expected to be one of the most expensive players in the game.

At £12.5m, midfielder Mohamed Salah and forward Harry Kane were the most expensive players at the start of the game and Ronaldo is likely to come at a similar cost on his reputation alone.

@Cristiano will be added to #FPL when personal terms are agreed and the deal is finalised

A direct comparison in terms of potential price could be Romelu Lukaku, who had a price-tag of £11.5m applied when he arrived at Chelsea from Inter.

Ronaldo actually outscored Lukaku in Serie A last season, so FPL numbers crunchers could even deem the Portuguese attacker to be worth more than the Belgian.

We expect Ronaldo to cost somewhere between £11.5 and £13m, which would make him one of the most expensive players on the Manchester United team.





Ronaldo broke the 200-point mark in each of his final three seasons, with his best return coming in 2007/08 when he set a then record of 2️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ points



In that season he scored 31 goals - although #FPL managers had to wait until GW8 for him to net his first goal pic.twitter.com/eWoXHm85Fv — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 28, 2021

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Fantasy Premier League position?

Ronaldo is expected to be categorised as a forward in the official Fantasy Premier League game.

Indeed, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner looks set to spearhead the Red Devils attack, with a supporting cast consisting of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

While it could be argued that he performs a similar role to Salah, Sadio Mane and others who are listed as midfielders, the official FPL Scout has hinted that he will be a forward.

How many points does Cristiano Ronaldo score on Fantasy Premier League?

Ronaldo was a must-have player on FPL during his first spell at Manchester United and he scored over 200 points in each of his last three seasons at the club.

His highest total during that time was 283 points, which he scored during the 2007-08 season - a campaign which saw him score 31 goals and provide six assists.

In his last three seasons at United, Ronaldo averaged 7.3 points per game.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi

Of course, Ronaldo has evolved as a player since leaving Old Trafford, adding many more goals to his game, so it is worth considering his time with Juventus to give a more timely indication of his value.

Across three seasons in Italy, the veteran striker scored 81 goals and had 16 assists for his team-mates in Serie A. That is an average of 27 goals and just over five assists per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League stats

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2003-04 29 4 4 2004-05 33 5 4 2005-06 33 9 6 2006-07 34 17 8 2007-08 34 31 6 2008-09 33 18 6

When Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford during the 2003-04 season, he did so as an out-and-out winger, so his stats in terms of goals and assists were not particularly impressive at first. However, he began his transformation into the goal machine he is today from around the 2006-07 campaign onwards, at a time when he grew physically stronger and faster.

His best-ever tally in the Premier League was 31 goals in 34 appearances, which ensured he won the division Golden Boot and also the European Golden Shoe.

In six years with the Red Devils, he averaged 14 league goals and just under six assists a season.

Since that time, Ronaldo took his goal-scoring exploits to another level entirely, regularly scoring over 30 league goals a season in La Liga and Serie A.

It remains to be seen how he will adapt to life in England again - the division has also changed since he left 12 years ago in 2009 - but he will be keen to avoid any downturns.