Cristiano Ronaldo's rift with the national team has now spilled into Portuguese politics. Parliament have an urgent message for the football association, according to Portuguese media.

On Wednesday evening, the row between head coach Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo hit its peak. The star took his private jet and left the camp after clashing with the head coach. Ronaldo said that "the truth" will come out.

Not long after, O Jogo insisted it meant the end of Ronaldo's international career, but that door now appears to have opened again. Spanish newspaper MARCA reported on Saturday that the Portuguese football association are pushing for a reconciliation between Jesus and CR7.

Now various Portuguese media say politics are becoming involved too. The football association have reportedly been told to bring Ronaldo and Jesus back together. A meeting is said to be scheduled for next week.

For more than twenty years, Ronaldo has been one of Portugal's most important faces and, through his performances, carries enormous symbolic value for the country. A definitive split between the superstar and the national team would not only have sporting consequences, but according to the Portuguese reports could also damage the international standing of the team and the football association.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro is therefore said to have already made contact with those involved. The 2030 World Cup, which will be organised in Portugal, Spain and Morocco, also makes the situation particularly sensitive.

For years, Ronaldo has been regarded as one of the leading figureheads of Portuguese football and could also play an important commercial and promotional role around the World Cup.