Cristiano Ronaldo could equal my Champions League record with Juventus - Seedorf

The former Netherlands star is the only player to have won the competition with three teams, but he believes the Juventus star can match him

Clarence Seedorf is not worried about the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo equalling his record of winning the with three different teams.

Having lifted the European crown during his spells at and , icon Ronaldo is aiming to win the competition once again with current side .

Seedorf is the only player in history to have won the Champions League with three sides, having done so with , Madrid and .

Juve have not won the competition since 1996 but reached the final in 2015 and 2017, and Seedorf believes they can go all the way while five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is leading the attack.

“It'll be a very nice pleasure to have Cristiano Ronaldo equalling my record. We could've talked about somebody different, right? So, I don't think it's a bad thing,” he told Goal.

“I will always be the first and that won't change, and records are there to be equalled and to be broken, and Juventus can definitely always be competitors for the Champions League. As I said before, Cristiano is maintaining his motivation and his performances, so yeah. Why not?”

Seedorf believes Ronaldo and star Lionel Messi can continue to fight for FIFA’s The Best award and the Ballon d’Or despite being 35 and 33 years old respectively.

“I think if they are fit and motivated, they will continue to perform at a high level, both of them. I don't see why they wouldn't,” he said.

“The question is more: are we going to see some of the younger generation to step up their game?

“That's what I'd like to see, because Cristiano and Messi have shown for the last 12-13 years the ability to continue to do their thing.”

The 44-year-old believes there are several other players who will be in contention for the top individual accolades in the coming years.

Seedorf added: “There are enough players that could step it up. Neymar had decent season, but he's one of them who can still step it up and be there, then we have some midfielders like [Kevin] De Bruyne.

“We have [Eden] Hazard, I always said that Hazard easily can be there but it's about are you motivated to be the best? And [Romelu] Lukaku who has been amazing, he has jumped up the last season.

“Maybe I'm forgetting a few: [Robert] Lewandowski did an amazing job, [Philippe] Coutinho, all these players. There are many players: [Sadio] Mane, [Mohamed] Salah.

“So, it's about the consistency which Messi and Ronaldo have shown. Cristiano has shown all the players that they can be consistent over the years at that level and that's a mentality thing, that's a motivation and drive that champions have.

“Let's hope to see more.”