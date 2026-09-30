Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, brings his international career with Portugal to an immediate end

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football with immediate effect for Portugal, Portuguese outlet O Jogo report. His decision is final and 'is 100 per cent certain'.

On Wednesday evening, MARCA broke the news that Ronaldo had left Portugal's training camp in Denmark after a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

He then addressed his departure on Instagram. "After the national team's press conference and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese football federation, I decided to leave the national team's training camp," he wrote.

"In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I have always been fully committed."

"Now the moment has come to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the best of luck," concluded Ronaldo, confirming his definitive retirement from international football.

Ronaldo ends his international career at 41 with 234 caps for Portugal and 146 goals. He won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016.