Kylian Mbappé made history for Real Madrid on Sunday, scoring both goals as the Spanish giants beat Barcelona in El Clásico at the Camp Nou in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

The France forward opened the scoring in the 41st minute, and he had fortune on his side. Gerard Martín's ball struck Mbappé's foot before rolling into the Catalan net.

His second arrived in the 88th minute, the product of a lightning break. Substitute Eduardo Camavinga surged into the Barça box and squared it for Mbappé, who rolled the ball into an empty net.

That took Mbappé to 100 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions in 116 appearances since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, according to the newspaper "Marca".

The Spanish newspaper added: "To put this achievement in comparative context with another prolific goalscorer, we find that Cristiano Ronaldo reached his hundredth goal after playing 105 matches".

Marca noted that the Portuguese star hit the mark on 2 November during his third season with Los Blancos, just as Mbappé has done now.