Cristian Romero leaves Tottenham Hotspur and joins Argentine enclave

Cristian Romero is on the verge of signing for Atlético Madrid. The centre-back is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur and sign until 2030 in the Spanish capital, according to Nicolò Schira.

Romero's exit from Spurs had looked likely for some time after this season. The club captain submitted his desire to leave at the end of last season.

Inter seemed the most likely destination for the Argentine for a long spell, but they could not reach an agreement with Tottenham, who demanded €45 million.

Atlético are ready to put that amount on the table and are closing in on an agreement. According to the transfer market expert, the final details are currently being ironed out.

At Atlético, Romero will earn €6 million a year. He will sign until mid-2030, with the option to extend until mid-2031.

The defender made 122 appearances for the North London club and scored 11 goals. In 2022, he became a world champion with Argentina.

Under Argentine coach Diego Simeone at Atlético, Romero will also link up with his Argentina team-mates Julian Álvarez, Juan Musso and Nahuel Molina in Madrid.