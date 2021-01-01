Credit must be given to Mokwena - Mngqithi lauds Mamelodi Sundowns coach after TTM win

The Tshwane giants were frustrated by Vhadau Vha Damani in the first-half, but they dominated the match after the start and they scored twice

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised his colleague Rhulani Mokwena for his tactical changes against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday.

Masandawana came back to defeat Vhadau Vha Damani 3-1 in a PSL match which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium and the win saw the Tshwane giants extend their lead to six points at the top of the league standings.

Mngqithi disclosed that Mokwena was the reason behind Lyle Lakay and Thapelo Morena switching flanks in the second half which saw the visitors score twice through Siphelele Mkhulise and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

“It was just an opinion that came from coach Rhulani. It was a very good opinion because we realised they opened a little bit of space on the inside and they give us a chance to put these diagonals," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“Thapelo did the same on this side [left] as well but unfortunately they were not precise, and when Lyle came inside he could have easily scored a goal the first instance where he played the ball in the near post."

Mngqithi and Mokwena are serving as Sundowns co-coaches with the opinion of the former prevailing when there isn't consensus.



Sundowns took a 2-1 lead when left-back Lakay's cross from the right was headed home by Mkhulise, before Vilakazi sealed the 3-1 win with Peter Shalulile providing the assist.

“But I must give credit to coach Rhulani because it was his idea and we felt it was a very good idea and it really worked for us because we did not have a lot of pressure from their wingers," he continued.

“So, ours was how do we apply ourselves offensively to create opportunities by using these diagonals from the opposite side because they overload one side.

"And open on the other side and we had a lot of moments that were created as a result and credit must be given to coach Rhulani for that."



Sundowns have now turned their attention to their final Caf Champions League Group B match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 9.

The Tshwane giants have already qualified for the quarter-finals of Africa's most prestigious club competition.