Crazy miss costs Go Ahead Eagles victory against FC Groningen

Go Ahead Eagles and FC Groningen shared the points on Saturday evening. The home side deservedly levelled late on through top scorer Søren Tengstedt, but Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson then squandered a huge chance to win it. It finished 1-1.

At De Adelaarshorst, Groningen rather surprisingly took the lead in an entertaining game. Brynjólfur Willumsson let fly from the edge of the box and saw his fierce effort beat goalkeeper Kjetil Haug and fly into the net: 0-1.

Go Ahead had to respond and gradually pinned Groningen further and further back. Tengstedt looked the likeliest source of an equaliser and thought he had one with a delicate lob, only for Etienne Vaessen to produce an excellent save.

After the break, Joseph Oosting's side turned the screw with chances for Thibo Baeten and Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson. Groningen still held out for a long time.

Then, in the 82nd minute, Go Ahead finally got what they deserved. Tengstedt finished off a fine move through the middle and smashed the ball past Vaessen: 1-1. It was already Tengstedt's fifth goal of the season, making him the current Eredivisie top scorer.

Still, Go Ahead did not settle for a point. They drove on in search of a winner and should have found one through Sigurdarson. The striker had the 2-1 at his feet, but somehow slid the ball wide in front of an empty goal.

Both sides therefore had to settle for a point. Go Ahead, however, will be left with a sour taste, while Groningen simply had no more to give.