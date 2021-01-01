Cracks showing? Mngqithi concedes Kaizer Chiefs loss may have affected Mamelodi Sundowns

Following the 2-1 defeat to Amakhosi on Sunday, Masandawana struggled to create chances against Abafana bes’Thende and had to settle for a 0-0 draw

The weekend defeat to Kaizer Chiefs likely contributed to a somewhat subdued performance from Mamelodi Sundowns in their league clash against Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening, says co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The Brazilians have now picked up just two of the last available nine points and have scored just once in the last three league games.

In what has been a long season, including travels across the continent in the Caf Champions League, Mngqithi admitted to being concerned by fatigue, and at the mental effect the loss to Chiefs may have had on his players.

"As Sundowns, we need to come back, we need to start scoring. We need to start showing the quality that we have,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV in his post-match interview.

"Sometimes I feel that we are jaded a little bit, a little bit anxious after the loss against Chiefs. We did not want to lose, more than we really fought for a result.”

While crediting Arrows for their performance, Mngqithi still felt that with the array of talent he has in his team, it was the kind of game which the Tshwane side should win more often than not.

“I also believe the boys worked very hard against a very good team. It is never really that easy against Arrows. Even in Durban we played a 1-1 draw, because they work very hard," Mngqithi added.

"But truth be told, our team at the right time, always has the quality to finish games like this. But today we were just unfortunate not to be in that space."

The Sundowns coach was at least pleased with the way his side managed to curtail the dangerous, pacey Arrows attack.

"We expected a very high-intensity game with very quick transitions. Probably this is the best team in the league with the quickest transition, like I said, between eight to 10 seconds they are already in your box," he continued.

"And I think we dealt very well with that pressure. The counter-pressing, these young boys can work, they can run. The intensity of the game, we knew it was not going to be an easy game.

"We were clear in our minds it was a game we should not lose. It's a game we must fight to win but never lose it."

After Wednesday's action, Sundowns are on 48 points, one point above AmaZulu and five above third-placed Arrows.