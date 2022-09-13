Cracks showing at Kaizer Chiefs as Zwane turns on players?

The former Glamour Boys winger finds his side sitting just above the relegation zone in 14th position with eight points from seven games

The pressure appears to be mounting on Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane after he levelled criticism at individual players.

It's been a tough couple of months for Zwane as Amakhosi's form has dipped, and when you're the coach of the country's most popular club, there is no place to hide.

Still, it's been a bit surprising to hear Zwane calling out individuals following the 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Mostly these days it's the opposite: aware that players' confidence can be fragile and that some don't have the mental fortitude to handle criticism - coaches worldwide tend to shield their players.



Kaizer Chiefs

They've become PR machines in some ways - saying what needs to be said during media obligations, but keeping things generic and general - maybe naming some problem areas, but not hanging a specific player out to dry.

It could be said that Zwane is being refreshingly honest, and it does make for more interesting post-match discussions - both for the supporters to listen to, and for the media to dissect.

But even so, it might be better to deal with specific problems and to address mistakes in the dressing room, during a training session, in a team meeting, or in some cases, with an individual chat with the relevant player.

Take Sunday's comments about Ashley du Preez for example. One can understand Zwane's frustration that the player allegedly did not carry out his instructions.

But is it really going to help to put Du Preez under the spotlight? Still relatively young (24) and quite inexperienced in terms of PSL football, the ex-Stellenbosch striker has over the past few years shown himself to not always be the most composed striker.

Composure and confidence usually goes hand in hand, and Du Preez is probably the kind of player who needs an arm around his shoulder and not to read in the media that his coach is unhappy with him.



backpagepix

Man-management is crucial and right now Zwane surely needs his men to be on board with him and for there to be a united squad.

It can be a quick downwards spiral when divisions start to appear and it may be in Zwane’s best interests to try a bit harder to leave emotions out of the post-match interviews and deal with problems or mistakes internally rather than publicly. In what are trying times, Chiefs need everyone to pull together.

There’s also the question as to whether the club could do more to shield Zwane.

One could almost sense his stress levels rising over the past few weeks and maybe assistant coach Dillon Sheppard could have been asked to deal with media responsibilities from time to time to give Zwane a breather from having his every word analysed and often criticised.

What was said

Zwane on Du Preez:

"We had to change the formation, we had to push everyone forward, especially create width and have depth with Caleb [Bimenyimana] now upfront," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"But I don't think Ashley understood what we wanted him to do, we said when Caleb goes, don't follow him, just stay in the pockets," he added.



"You going to get those balls free there and that's why we had to bring on Sabelo [Radebe], Sabelo understands those pockets.

"But also he [Du Preez] wanted to carry the ball, sometimes when he doesn't carry the ball, he just kicks the ball forward and it's unlike him."

Zwane on Zitha Kwinika



"We also say when there's no pressure on the ball, just drop and centre," he was quoted saying by the Sowetan.



"The ball was going to come to our players if Zitha had done that...all our defenders were just standing.



"I am obviously disappointed because it's one game I believe we could have done better in terms of collecting maximum points.''