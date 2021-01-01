CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

While enjoying a one-point lead, Masandawana look to maintain their grip at the top of their pool

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their Caf Champions League campaign with a Group B clash against CR Belouizdad at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

With the match played in neutral Tanzania, the Brazilians are up against Belouizdad, who are third on the standings after the Algerians drew 0-0 with Tout Puissant Mazembe in Lubumbashi a fortnight ago.

But Masandawana go into this contest enjoying a stay at the top after beating Al Hilal 2-0 in their opening match of the group.

Victory for Sundowns will see them open a four-point lead of Group B.

Game CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, February 28 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Mamelodi Sundowns TV Live Stream Mamelodi Sundowns TV Live Stream

Squads & Team News

Sundowns coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela will be preparing for a side they have never played against before.

Belouizdad are in Tanzania with former Sunderland goalkeeper Ahmed Abdelkader who was on the bench against TP Mazembe.

They also have former Belgium Under-21 goalkeeper Maeckey Ngombo in their squad, who has previously played in the Eredivisie.

Earlier in the week, Sundowns co-coach Mokwena said they have no injury worries in their camp and new signing Rushine De Reuck is in line to make his debut for the club.

After sitting on the bench the entire match against Al Hilal and Baroka FC, the former Maritzburg United star is available for selection.

Striker Mauricio Affonso has started light training but is still some way from regaining full fitness after surgery on his groin.

Match Preview

The PSL champions go into this match fresh from spending 10 days without getting involved in competitive action.

Since their last match against Baroka FC on February 17, Masandawana have been waiting to play Belouizdad, whom they were initially scheduled to meet in Algiers last Tuesday before the match was postponed to Sunday to neutral Dar es Salaam.

It is the first time ever for the Tshwane side to play against Belouizdad.

The Brazilians arrive in Tanzania high in morale having not lost any league matches this season.

Article continues below

Since losing 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarter-finals in October 2020, Sundowns have gone to avoid defeat in 16 Premier Soccer League matches as well as one Nedbank Cup game.

They face an opposition struggling for consistency in the Algerian Ligue 1 where they are eighth after recording draws in their last two matches.

The last time Sundowns played Algerian opposition saw them winning 1-0 against USM Alger in December 2019.