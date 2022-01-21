Covid-19: New twist as PSL provide update update on Kaizer Chiefs case

The Premier Soccer League has announced that the matter regarding Kaizer Chiefs' failure to honour their matches has been postponed.



This comes after Chiefs brought forward an application to arbitration at the South African Football Association and this has been revealed by PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu.



The Soweto giants failed to honour two league matches against Lamontville Golden Arrows and Cape Town City last month due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their headquarters in Naturena, Johannesburg, but the PSL remained silent on the matter at the time.



The PSL then announced that they had rejected Chiefs' request to postpone the games in late December and the disciplinary hearing was set for January 21, but Majavu has now revealed that Amakhosi have referred the matter to the Safa arbitration.



“I can confirm that the matter proceeded in front of the PSL Disciplinary Committee whereupon Kaizer Chiefs brought an application for the DC to be stayed, pending the outcome of the urgent referral to arbitration under the auspices of Safa,” Majavu said in a PSL statement on Friday evening.



“We agreed that the matter should and can be postponed, however, timelines should be put in place so that the matter won’t fall through the cracks.



“It was also agreed that this matter must be finalised as soon as possible, way before the league is brought to an end. With that acceptance, the DC was inclined to grant to stand down until their arbitration at SAFA is finalised.



“The matter was subsequently postponed to February, 25 at 16:00 at which time the matter would then proceed. Of course, depending on the outcome of the arbitration it may be that the matter may not proceed in the current format," he explained.



“Whatever the outcome maybe we should not preempt it. Should be the arbitration be finalised before, the prosecutor was directed to communicate with the members as to the next cause of action, mindful of the fact that no one at this stage knows what the outcome of that arbitration will be.”



Chiefs are currently placed fourth on the league standings - 16 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but Amakhosi have three games in hand.