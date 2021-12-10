Covid-19: Kaizer Chiefs return to training ahead of Sekhukhune United clash

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that the team has resumed training ahead of their PSL encounter against Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

The Soweto giants were unable to honour their last two league matches against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows due to the Covid-19 outbreak at their base in Naturena, Johannesburg last week.

Prior to that, Chiefs had written to PSL requesting for the postponement of their next five fixtures after 31 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The club has now released the following statement explaining that a decision from the PSL regarding their application is still pending:

Kaizer Chiefs have returned to training following last week’s emergency decision to temporarily close the Club’s headquarters in Naturena in the wake of a severe outbreak of Covid-19 that affected more than 35 employees as it swept through the camp.

On another positive note, some players who tested positive for the virus shortly before the Swallows match two weeks ago, emerged from isolation. They have rejoined their teammates to work on their special return-to-play protocols with the medical and coaching personnel. This is with the intention of getting them back to full match shape as soon as possible.

With a sizable number of the Amakhosi ranks still in isolation, several Reserve Team players who tested negative for Covid-19 have been called upon to work with the Senior Team members as they prepare for the upcoming match against Sekhukhune United. These young players were released November after their last fixture due to the DStv Diski Challenge being on recess. This was to enable them to focus on their final year examinations. Ten of the players were called up to the under-20 national team for Cosafa Championship – the tournament set to take place in Eswatini was later postponed following a surge in the number of infections.

“Given that the few unaffected senior team players and the juniors stopped training, and went into quarantine as per the NICD and the Department of Health protocols, the medical team and the coaches will monitor their condition very closely to ensure they are healthy enough to play. And, with such a limited pool of players available, we have to also attempt to avoid injuries at all costs,” says Kaizer Chiefs Physician Dr Hashendra Ramjee.

Albeit under constrained circumstances, a decision from the Premier Soccer League regarding our application is pending, Amakhosi are going ahead with preparations to welcome newcomers Sekhukhune United for their maiden PSL meeting at FNB on Sunday, 12 December 2021.

“More players and members of the technical team will gradually be coming out of isolation in the coming days and the players will be supervised and managed accordingly until they are back to full health and fitness,” concludes Dr Ramjee.

Apart from Covid-related cases, other players who are still unavailable are S’fiso Hlanti and Samir Nurković due to long term injuries, Cole Alexander who is suspended and Dumsani Zuma.

The match on Sunday will be played under the floodlights at 18:00.