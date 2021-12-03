Covid-19: Kaizer Chiefs issue statement on Cape Town City match

Kaizer Chiefs have released a statement stating that they are unable to host Cape Town in a PSL match on Saturday evening.



Amakhosi intially announced that they had made a request to the league to postpone their next five league matches after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club on Friday morning.



The Glamour Boys has now confirmed they are unable to host the Citizens at FNB Stadium on Saturday as 31 employees have tested positive for Covid-19.



The club has now released the following the statement on Friday evening:



"In light of the recent outbreak of Covid-19 infections that has befallen the Club, Kaizer Chiefs submitted two letters to the Premier Soccer League pleading for the postponement of the remaining matches scheduled for the month of December following the outbreak," a club statement read.



"In the interim, the prevailing circumstances dictate that Kaizer Chiefs must sadly confirm that the Club will be unable to host the match against Cape Town City, scheduled for Saturday, 4 December at 18:00.



"At least 31 employees have tested positive for the virus and the Club has subsequently been obliged to instruct all players, members of the technical team and staff, who are deemed primary contacts, to quarantine as per official protocols.



"Unfortunately, this is the only option available in the current situation and, as a responsible corporate citizen, Kaizer Chiefs upholds its duty to protect the lives of those around us – including others – and do our best to avoid an outbreak that might potentially affect the league and the country."



