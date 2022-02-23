Covid-19 case: Why Kaizer Chiefs are confident of beating PSL - Jessica Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung believes the club will win its case against the Premier Soccer League.



Independent arbitrator Advocate Nassir Cassim was recently appointed to hear Chiefs’ case on the non-fulfilment of their two PSL fixtures against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows in December last year.



The Soweto giants had requested to have the games postponed as Covid-19 ravaged their camp in Naturena, Johannesburg, but the PSL turned down Chiefs’ request and the club appealed against that decision at arbitration at the South Africa Football Association.



With Chiefs and the PSL set to face off in front of Cassim on March 15 and 16, Khumalo is confident of a positive outcome from the arbitration hearing.



“We are confident of winning the case because we followed the laws and did what was best for everyone," Motaung said on Daily Sun.



"We look forward to winning the case, and we have nothing to worry about. The case is ongoing, but we followed the rules of the country.



"We care about our players and the opposition, and Covid-19 put us under pressure, and we could not risk our team.”



Amakhosi are currently placed fifth on the league standings - 19 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, but the former have four games in hand.



Motaung pointed out that they are looking to secure a top-three finish in the league with the team currently two points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates and one behind third-placed Royal AM.



“We would love to finish the season in the top three, and we will use the remaining games to build for next season and take it to the next level," she added.



"The challenges are part of the journey, and we are going through challenges. It is a journey that we need to travel."



Chiefs are scheduled to take on Baroka FC in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.