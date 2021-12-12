Covid-19: Baxter to miss Kaizer Chiefs clash against Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that their head coach Stuart Baxter will miss their clash against Sekhukhune United on Sunday night.

The Soweto giants will return to action in the PSL when they take on Babina Noko at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations final venue, FNB Stadium.

Chiefs were unable to honour their last two league games against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows due a Covid-19 outbreak at their base in Naturena, Johannesburg.

The club announced that there were 48 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in their camp on Saturday afternoon as the team prepared for their clash with Sekhukhune.

The Glamour Boys will now be under the guidance of assistant coach Arthur Zwane when they face Sekhukhune with Baxter unavailable.

The club did not reveal why the experienced tactician will miss their first-ever match against the PSL debutants.

This is not the first time that Zwane has taken charge of Amakhosi's first team having guided the team to last season's Caf Champions League final.

The Amakhosi club legend had taken over on interim basis from the semi-finals following Gavin Hunt's dismissal, but Baxter took charge of the final match as the Glamour Boys lost to Egypt's Al Ahly.

Chiefs have been in good form under Baxter lately having won three of their last four matches in the league as they look to challenge for this season's PSL title.

Amakhosi are currently placed sixth on the league standings and a win over Babina Noko will take them to second place on the log if the result between Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC goes their way.