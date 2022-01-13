Covid-19: Al Ahly provide update on Bafana Bafana star Tau's condition

Reigning African champions Al Ahly have issued an update on Percy Tau as they begin their preparations for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup finals.



The South Africa international was among the five Al Ahly players who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and they will now miss the team's opening Egyptian League Cup Group B clash against El Gouna on Thursday.



The Red Devils explained that Tau will undergo a Covid-19 test in order to determine his returning date to the team’s full training at Al Ahly WE Salam Stadium.



The club released the following statement on its official website:



"Percy Tau, Al Ahly forward, will undergo a Covid-19 test on Thursday to check on his condition," a club statement read.



"Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, stated that Tau’s condition is stable and he will undergo a test on Thursday to determine his returning date to the team’s full training.



"On a similar note, we are set to face El Gouna in Matchday 1 of the EPL Cup on Thursday at Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium."





Tau, who joined Al Ahly from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in August last year, has hit the ground running at the Cairo-based giants where he is one of the team's key players.



The left-footed attacker has scored five goals in seven Egyptian Premier League matches and he also grabbed a crucial assist as the Red Devils defeated Morocco's Raja Casablanca to clinch the 30th edition of the Caf Super Cup almost three weeks ago.



Al Ahly will take on El Gouna, Ismaily and Al Mokawloon in the League Cup Group B as preparation for the Club World Cup which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates next month.



They are scheduled to begin their Club World Cup campaign with a second round encounter against North American champions CF Monterrey of Mexico on February 5.