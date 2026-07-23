"Covering up Trump's mistake": the Norwegian federation decides to escalate against FIFA

Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation, announced on Thursday that she will file an official complaint with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) over the case of the American striker Folarin Balogun.

According to Klaveness, US President Donald Trump phoned FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the recent World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. He urged Infantino to overturn the suspension handed to Balogun after a red card in one of the matches.

FIFA duly lifted the player's ban, though Infantino denied any link between that decision and Trump's call. Most analysts agreed the sending-off had been harsh. Still, the row consumed the second half of the tournament.

Speaking to the British newspaper "The Times", Klaveness aimed sharp criticism at FIFA officials. She accused them of trying to cover up the matter and called on Infantino to admit that lifting Balogun's suspension had been wrong.

She has a long record of criticising FIFA and its president. Infantino enjoys wide popularity outside Europe, particularly after his decision to expand the men's World Cup to 48 teams, which boosts his chances of winning a new presidential term next year to lead the governing body of world football.