Courtois thrilled after denying Salah in Real Madrid's Champions League win over Liverpool

The Belgium custodian had a great game and relived one of his key saves as Los Blancos secured their 14th title in the competition

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has described his late save from a Mohamed Salah shot as 'crazy' and 'unbelievable' as his team won the Champions League final against Liverpool 1-0.

With seven minutes to go, a long ball was played to the 29-year-old Egypt captain who controlled it well and beat Ferland Mendy before unleashing a fierce strike that the towering goalkeeper somehow kept out and pushed the ball out for an unfruitful corner for the opponents.

It was his sixth save from Salah and on the night, he went on to deny the English side nine times to win the Man of the Match Award.

"I have felt very good this year, I’ve managed the last few weeks well, and once you make the first stop then you’re focused, and I took chances from [Sadio] Mane and Salah," Courtois said after the game.

"Nobody could take away my desire to win a Champions League. Especially Salah’s [save]. I looked for it from a distance, and I knew where the ball was going. It’s crazy, I don’t believe it.

"For my loved ones who have passed, I was going to win the Champions League."

Prior to Saturday's meeting at Stade de France, the Belgium keeper had boldly stated Los Blancos are going to win. He was criticised on the matter but went on to produce a brilliant display to deny the Reds.

"I said [on Friday] in my press conference when Madrid play finals they win it," Courtois continued.

"And I’m on the good side of history, I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I will get humbled today and it was the other way round.

"I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work, to put respect on my name – I don’t think I have enough, especially in England.

"I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season that I was not good enough. I’m really happy and proud of the performance of the team, we stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team."

Los Blancos have now won La Liga and Champions League this season.