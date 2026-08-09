Thibaut Courtois is back in individual training with Real Madrid ahead of schedule, a move designed to guarantee his full recovery from the injury that forced him off during the World Cup quarter-final against Spain. The Belgian goalkeeper also praised the strict approach of his new coach Jose Mourinho, calling it "the right path" to winning.

Speaking to Real Madrid's television channel, Courtois revealed he returned early last Friday and pressed on with individual work on Sunday while his team-mates rested after facing Ferencvaros. He wanted to be sure of his physical readiness before rejoining group sessions.

"I came back a little early because, due to the injury, I wanted to make sure I was completely fine through individual training before joining the team," said the 34-year-old international. "Today I trained on goalkeeping and I felt very good and overjoyed to be back."

His praise for the new coach was striking. Courtois described Mourinho as "an extremely strict coach" who demands discipline and puts the team above the individual, insisting those qualities are essential to winning.

"He is a wonderful coach, and his personality is very friendly," he added. "He tells the truth as it is, and that is what I like about him. I believe this is the path we need to follow."

The pair go back a long way. Courtois and Mourinho enjoyed a successful spell together at Chelsea, where they won the Premier League title.

Working under the Portuguese once more clearly delights him. "I have beautiful memories with him, and we hope to work well together and spend wonderful years here," he said.

Mourinho's decision to hand the players decent rest during pre-season also won the goalkeeper's approval, and he stressed its value in avoiding early injuries across a long, gruelling campaign.

"If we start too hard, we will suffer injuries early," he explained. "We will regain our fitness quickly because we did not stop for a long period, and we will be fine."

Courtois signed off by underlining his own ambition and the team's hunger for silverware next season. "It is important for the team, the fans and the club that we win again. I will be ready to train tomorrow," he said, nodding to the challenge facing Mourinho in bedding in new players after a World Cup that finished late this year.