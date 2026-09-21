Courtois opens fire: we won't play the victim, and I don't understand the derby referee

Thibaut Courtois didn't hold back after Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the capital derby. The goalkeeper waded into the refereeing decisions that sparked widespread controversy. Yet he refused to let his side sink into a cycle of complaining or adopt what he called a "victim mentality".

Website "Tribuna" carried the comments, in which Courtois voiced his displeasure at some of the calls in the derby. Talking about refereeing errors, he stressed, doesn't mean the club wants to pin the defeat on the referee or hunt for excuses.

"I'm already tired of this whole victim mentality," Courtois said. "The referees don't want to favour any side, whether in Spain or Europe."

Asked directly to assess the referee's display against Atletico, the Belgian grew even blunter. Some of the decisions, he made clear, simply baffled him.

"Definitely, I don't understand him at all, we should have won," Courtois said.

His words followed a match littered with controversial refereeing incidents, with Real players slamming several calls from referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Defeat stung, but Courtois wanted the Real fans to hear a different message at full time. He kissed the club badge in front of the Atletico supporters, a clear signal of his bond with the team and his commitment to the shirt even in the darkest moments.

"My gesture at the end?" the Belgian said. "I love Real Madrid. I'm in the place where I'm supposed to be. I love these colours even in defeat."

The comments leave plenty of question marks hanging over the Real camp after the loss to Atletico, whether over the result itself or the refereeing decisions that shaped the contest.