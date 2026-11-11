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Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, defended his former coach Xabi Alonso, expressing his belief that his dismissal from his position was not fair, and also revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes story behind his ignoring a message from Jose Mourinho for two weeks.

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The Belgian goalkeeper praised the work done by Xabi Alonso, insisting he is an excellent coach and that he had followed with admiration what he achieved with Bayer Leverkusen, before his move to coach Chelsea.

Alonso possesses great coaching abilities, Courtois said in remarks reviewed by the newspaper Marca, backing him to succeed at the London club. He admitted, though, that the Spaniard's relationship with some Real Madrid players had not been ideal in certain situations.

Alonso got on well with plenty of the squad, he added, and his dismissal after 34 official matches with Real Madrid was not a fair call.

The coach is often the first to pay for negative results, the Real Madrid goalkeeper explained, even when he is not the only reason for a team's decline.

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The Mourinho message that Courtois ignored

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Turning to José Mourinho, Courtois expressed his delight at the Portuguese's return, having been eager to see him back in coaching.

He then revealed an amusing episode from the World Cup. Mourinho sent him a message and Courtois ignored it for two weeks, with no idea at first that the Portuguese was the sender.

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He was on a plane with no internet connection, Courtois explained, and did not have Mourinho's number. Only later did he ask around inside Real Madrid whether it belonged to his former coach.

Mourinho has become calmer

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On the Mourinho personality, Courtois compared the coach he worked with at Chelsea some 12 years ago to the current version. He reckons he has become calmer, more mature and a touch less sharp.

The strong presence, though, has not changed one bit, and Courtois made clear the return pleases him.

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His teammate Jude Bellingham also came in for praise. A wonderful person, a good friend and an excellent player, Courtois called him, pointing to his value to the team whether on the ball or through his movement and defensive work.

As for his future with Belgium, Courtois admitted he had considered international retirement after the World Cup. He enjoyed the tournament, loved playing in his country's shirt, and is ready to return if the coach wants him during the European Championship qualifiers.

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His place is not guaranteed, he insisted, and he has to prove he deserves to be there as first-choice goalkeeper. His absence from the Nations League, he explained, came down to a congested fixture list and a need for rest, along with injuries and family matters, among them his father's wedding last September.