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The Court of Arbitration for Sport has cast the Moroccan account of an alleged phone call between the president of the Senegalese Football Federation and one of the arbitrators in a controversial light.

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The court denied receiving any official appeal from the Moroccan federation over the incident. That raises questions about the letter reportedly sent to the court just hours before it announces its final ruling in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations dispute.

According to journalist Malang Sane, Vanessa Tracy, head of communications and media at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, confirmed the court had received no appeal from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation over the alleged phone call between Senegalese federation president Abdoulaye Fall and a member of the three-person arbitration panel. That contradicts reports of a formal Moroccan complaint.

Earlier media reports claimed the Moroccan federation's legal adviser had written to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to flag an alleged "incident", while reserving the right to take legal action. The call in question supposedly took place on Sunday between Fall and one of the three arbitrators hearing the dispute over the final of the African tournament.

The story caused a stir. The case is highly sensitive: a judicial body is ruling on a dispute over a continental title, and the proceedings demand independence and impartiality. Any suggestion of contact between one of the parties and an arbitrator on the case was always going to draw attention, even though no evidence of wrongdoing has been made public.

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Senegal's federation flatly rejected the accusations. Secretary general Abdoulaye Seydou described the talk of an appeal as "fictitious" and insisted that federation president Abdoulaye Fall does not know the arbitrators involved in the case. Responding to the claims about the call, he also pointed out that Fall did not attend the hearing held on 8 October.

The court's clarification arrives at a tense moment. The dispute over the title has dragged on for months, with objections to decisions surrounding the final becoming entangled in the legal process designed to settle, officially, who the champions are.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to announce its ruling today, Tuesday. Senegal won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on the pitch, but the Confederation of African Football then awarded the title to Morocco over the events that took place during the match. With the decision drawing near, all eyes are on the court. Questions remain about the truth of the alleged complaint, and whether the accounts doing the rounds genuinely reflect what happened behind the scenes.