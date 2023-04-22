Courageous Orlando Pirates beat Cape Town City to reclaim PSL second spot

Orlando Pirates claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Cape Town City in Saturday's PSL encounter.

Mayo handed the Citizens the lead

Saleng grabbed Bucs' winning goal

Pirates will now face Gallaxy next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers made it five league wins in a game played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

City started well and they broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Khanyisa Mayo beat goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with a hard and low shot.

However, Pirates responded by applying pressure on the Citizens' shaky defence and they level matters through Terrence Dzvukamanja's bullet header in the 27th minute.

The hosts controlled the game after restoring parity and they grabbed a late winning goal through their top scorer Monnapule Pule who netted in the 77th minute to seal Pirates' win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Pirates climb up to the second spot on the league standings with four matches left.

The Buccaneers are only two points above second-placed SuperSport United who will lock horns with AmaZulu FC on Sunday.

The team that finishes as runners-up in the PSL will qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Bucs will now travel to Mpumalanga where they are scheduled to face TS Galaxy on April 30 in another league game.