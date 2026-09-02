Spain Under-21 international Pablo Garcia joined LaLiga rivals Racing Santander from Real Betis on deadline day, shortly before the transfer window shut. According to Spanish media, the club are paying €5.5 million for 50 per cent of the transfer rights, with the new contract running until 2030.

Late that night, numerous fans gathered at the training ground to see the 20-year-old off. He broke down in tears alongside his mother in the car because he did not want to leave the club at all.

According to as , the club had to let their academy product go after 15 years, but still did not want to lose the complete rights to the player. The reason given for the sale was a reduction in wage costs so they could register former Real player Dani Ceballos, who is without a club.

Pablo Garcia speaks directly of return in farewell

"It is a very difficult time for everyone, but we have to keep our heads up and look forward. I hope to return, that is what we all want," Garcia told reporters on the way to the airport with his parents.

"There were many things I could not influence; I wish everything had gone as we had all hoped. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart to all Betis fans," he continued.

Speaking on Radio COPE, his father added: "This is really hard for us. If that is how Betis fans feel, imagine how we must feel. It was 15 years, a whole eternity." Garcia has made 33 competitive appearances for Real Betis so far, scoring three goals.