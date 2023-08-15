Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Alshely du Preez will enjoy a good season while hailing "very intelligent midfielder" Edson Castillo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Du Preez joined Chiefs before the beginning of last term and he blew hot and cold as he netted six Premier Soccer League goals in 25 appearances.

The 26-year-old often endured stinging criticism for missing clear-cut chances in his debut season at Amakhosi.

But he looks promising this season and was on the scoresheet in last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final match against Cape Town City.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think Du Preez isn't yet at his 8% [as far as fitness level is concerned] because he got injured in our last game of last season against City and he didn't have a full pre-season with us. He's got a big heart,'' Ntseki said as per Sowetan Live.

"If we are talking of him already scoring goals at 7% [fit], let's think of him being at 100% He was the best acquisition that we brought to the club because we are fully aware of his qualities and he's paying back in terms of getting goals for the club."

AND WHAT MORE? With Chiefs having carved a reputation of transfer blunders in recent seasons, Castillo appears to have become an instant hit.

The Venezuelan has played every minute of Chiefs’ three matches across all competitions and also scored against Cape Town City.

"By the way, it was only his third game in SA and there's still more to come out of him because he appears to be a very intelligent midfielder," said Ntseki.

"He still has to adjust to weather conditions in SA and also the understanding of the type of opponents we play against."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki will now be hoping Du Preez and Castillo continue with some influential performances as Chiefs are pressed to finish the season with at least one piece of silverware.

The Amakhosi coach will also hope other new signings Ranga Chivaviro, Tebogo Potsane, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane come to the party and banish Chiefs' legacy of transfer flops.

Although Amakhosi have conceded two goals in their last two games, the new centre-back partnership of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango looks promising to fix defensive frailties that have haunted the club in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After recording their first win of the season last weekend, the Soweto giants will be looking to use that as a confidence booster in their upcoming trip to TS Galaxy.