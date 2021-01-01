Could this be a season-defining week for Kaizer Chiefs?

The Glamour Boys were thrashed 5-0 by Bucs over two legs of the MTN8 semis and also lost 2-1 to the Sea Robbers in the first round league fixture

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs have two hugely important matches this week, including the Soweto derby against old foes Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Continental glory

Amakhosi kick off their action this week with a potentially tricky Caf Champions League group stage match against Petro de Luanda on Tuesday.

They beat the Angolan side 2-0 last week at home, but didn’t have things all their own way and could find it far more challenging playing in Luanda.

With Chiefs’ current struggles and with their overall lack of form and confidence, no one is realistically expecting them to challenge for silverware against Africa’s best in the Caf Champions League.

It is however worth remembering that they have already gone further in the competition than at any point in the club’s history.

If they now pull themselves together for a big effort, Chiefs still have a decent shot at making it out of Group C and into the knockout phase of the quarter-finals.

That alone would be a huge achievement and something which would lift the squad and return some lost pride to the club while also providing a better platform for next season.

Gavin Hunt’s side is sitting third in Group C, equal on points with Horoya FC, while Wydad Casablanca have nine points.



Should Wydad do Chiefs a favour and beat Horoya, the Soweto side will be in second spot (the top two sides go through to the quarters) and in a strong position ahead of their final two matches (at home against Wydad and away to Horoya) - provided they draw or win on Tuesday.

Top eight is non-negotiable

The Naturena outfit is occupying a lowly 11th position on the domestic league standings and time will soon be against them if they hope to achieve at least a top-eight finish.

Injuries and transfer ban aside, it would be unthinkable for a team of Chiefs’ stature, and for a side which was agonisingly close to winning the title just last season, not to qualify for next term’s MTN8 competition.

It’s not looking good at the moment for Amakhosi, who are five points behind the team in eighth, Cape Town City. They are six points behind PSL newcomers TS Galaxy in seventh, while in sixth spot, AmaZulu are already 11 points clear of Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys need to urgently start putting a run of winning form together and a victory in Angola as well as in Sunday’s derby at the FNB Stadium would set them up nicely to do that.

On the flip side, a disappointing result in Angola, and what would be a fourth defeat to bitter rivals Pirates this season, and Chiefs would be left floundering on the ropes.