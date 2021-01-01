Could the Nedbank Cup be Kaizer Chiefs' last chance for silverware this season?

The Soweto side has reached just two finals, winning one, since the cup competition was launched under it's current sponsors in 2008

In what has been a tough first season for Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt, the Nedbank Cup is seemingly offering their best chance of redemption.

Hunt's job has been made harder by the club's transfer ban as well as some injuries to key players.

But even with those factors taken into account, it's a been a disappointing season for Amakhosi who were hammered 5-0 on aggregate by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 two-legged semi-final and are currently eighth in the league, a massive 15 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns after 15 games played. Another recent defeat to Pirates in the league has not helped.

Champions League - small fish in a big pond

Its highly unlikely Chiefs will mount a serious domestic league challenge against Sundowns. It would also take the most optimistic of Amakhosi fans to believe that the current squad can challenge for continental honours.

For one thing, the Glamour Boys simply lack experience in Africa - this is the first time the club has gone to the group phase of the Champions League. They're in a tough group containing Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca as well as Horoya AC of Guinea and Angolan side Atletico Petroleos Luanda, both of whom have plenty of experience in the competition.

Long trips to north and west Africa won't help Amakhosi's cause, and even if they scrape through to the next round, it's inconceivable that they're ready to square up to some of Africa's other big-hitters, the likes of Al Ahly, Zamalek, TP Mazembe, CS Sfaxien, ES Tunis or even local rivals Sundowns for that matter.

Cup kings on the wane?

Kaizer Chiefs remain South Africa's most successful club in terms of overall trophies won, especially in cup competitions.

For starters they've won the Nedbank Cup (including previous guises of the competition under different sponsors), 13 times. The next most successful team is Pirates, with eight final wins, followed by Sundowns, Swallows and SuperSport United, all with five titles.

That's out of a total of 48 finals since 1991 (the tournament never took place in 2002), meaning that on average Amakhosi have won the cup roughly every three-and-half years. But highlighting their decline in recent times is that their last cup final win came eight years ago in 2013, a 1-0 win over SuperSport United.

Article continues below

Since then they made the final once (out of a total of 18 finals they have reached over the years), but were shocked by TS Galaxy, then a second tier club, in 2019.

Clearly, Chiefs have a record to set straight. And while there may be some temptation for Hunt to rest some players in the opening round against a First Division side, he'll surely also have recognised the Nedbank Cup as the Soweto club's best hope for silverware this season.

It has after all been six years since Chiefs won anything, following their leaguie title success at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.