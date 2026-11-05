For months the path looked entirely clear. Gianni Infantino would keep his throne atop world football without a rival in sight. Now a heavyweight surprise has erupted that overturns all the calculations in Zurich.

"Sky Sports" have revealed that Infantino faces the first genuine, serious challenge to his presidency of FIFA. Current FIFA Council member Kozo Tashima of Japan has decided to stand officially against him in the upcoming elections.

Infantino had endured months of intense scrutiny, yet every indication pointed to an unopposed win. Then Tashima turned the tables.

This is no passing rival. Tashima sits as an active member of the FIFA Council and serves as honorary president of the Japan Football Association, carrying considerable weight across Asia and the wider world.

To challenge Infantino, any candidate needs the backing of at least five football associations from different parts of the globe. For Tashima that condition looks guaranteed. His role as honorary president means Japan's support comes easily, while his seat on the FIFA Council and his web of connections ensure the remaining four nominations arrive without trouble.

Morocco hosts the decisive FIFA presidential elections in March next year. The eyes of the world will turn to an unexpected battle between football's current emperor and his Japanese rival, the man who has broken the silence to challenge Infantino's grip on power.