Could the defeat to Petro de Luanda spell the beginning of the end for Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt?

The Glamour Boys' defeat on Sunday has left them third in Group C with one point, three points behind Horoya and five behind Wydad Casablanca

Kaizer Chiefs' woeful season took another turn for the worse on Sunday evening when they were hammered 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League Group C match at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The defeat, unfortunately, came with all the hallmarks of Amakhosi's problems this season: poor goalkeeping, mistakes in defence, a lack of creativity in midfield and no cutting edge upfront. There was also yet another red card, albeit it a harsh sending off for captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

The setback in West Africa leaves the Glamour Boys winless in their last eight fixtures during which time they've only scored five goals.

Already the team's mini resurgence - which coincided with the return from injury of Samir Nurkovic at the start of this year and three consecutive victories - seems a million miles away.

A lot has rightfully been made of Chiefs' Fifa transfer ban, and it's certainly made Hunt's job a lot harder.

However, he knew what he was getting into when taking the job.

And an argument can also be made that previous coach Ernst Middendorp was just a goal away from winning the league title with the same group of players.

Granted, Middendorp didn't have as many injury issues to contend with, nor did he have the Covid-19 factor to deal with - be it losing players to illness, or the demands of an intense fixture schedule due to the compact nature of the shortened season.

These are all factors which Hunt can rightfully point to if he wanted to, but that's not going to help him in the final three months of the season.

And if things keep going as they are at the moment - embarrassing results (the Nedbank Cup defeat to Richards Bay included) and a dejected looking bunch of players, club management may at some point feel the situation has reached boiling point.

Because once Hunt loses the dressing room - which he may already have, it's a long road back, and a major squad overhaul at the end of the season might not even help if there is no foundation to build from.

Already there are grumblings from fans on social media and certainly the pressure will start to ramp up a few notches if Chiefs fail to win their next game - at home on Saturday against the team currently lying bottom of Group C of the Champions League, Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda.