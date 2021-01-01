Could Tau’s Premier League struggles hinder or help Bafana Bafana?

South Africa play their last two Afcon qualifiers this week: they host Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday and take on Sudan in Omdurman on Sunday

Percy Tau, Bafana Bafana’s undoubted talisman, comes into this week’s two Afcon qualifying matches, somewhat short of match practice.

A couple of months back, South Africans were thrilled when Tau was finally given the chance to play in England’s top-flight after a change in the work permit situation, as a result of Brexit, saw Brighton & Hove Albion recalling the former Mamelodi Sundowns star from his loan spell with Belgian side Anderlecht.

There were some late nights (England is two hours behind South African time) for Tau’s fans as they stayed up to watch the 26-year-old play against the likes of Manchester City and Leeds United in the Premier League as he was thrown straight into the deep end, at least coming off the bench, by Seagulls manager Graham Potter.

But since the Leeds match on January 16, Tau has not played another minute in the Premier League, although he did get some game-time in the FA Cup, a competition which Brighton have now been eliminated from.

For 10 consecutive Premier League games though, Tau has been an unused substitute, during which time his club have enjoyed some reasonable form with four wins, three draws and three defeats.

A tough lion

Sometimes affectionately known as the ‘Lion of Judah’, Tau is however made of tough stuff and is an intelligent young man with his head firmly on his shoulders – he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2019.

It was after all Tau’s measured and patient approach that saw him shaking off the initial disappointment of immediately being loaned out by Brighton when he first signed for them in 2018.

His first loan outing wasn't even to a top-flight side – he ended up playing in Belgium’s second division for Royale Union Saint Gilloise.

Yet instead of sulking or withdrawing into his shell and wanting to return home, Tau’s character showed as he had an excellent campaign and was named as the league’s top player of the season.

He continued to do well for Club Brugge and subsequently for Anderlecht as he waited for his chance in England to finally arrive.

And so knowing Tau, he’ll be fired up to do well for Bafana Bafana in the games against Ghana and Sudan. First and foremostly because of the importance to his country, but perhaps also because some good performances could open the door back up for him at Brighton.

It’s the kind of person he is, and South Africa are lucky to have him; not all players share his resilience.

And certainly he is key to Bafana Bafana, even more so since the injury-enforced withdrawals of Bradley Grobler and Kermit Erasmus.

Although he is training regularly, Tau’s lack of game-time could have one advantage in that he will be fresh and full of energy. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as a match-winner in at least one of this week’s Afcon qualifiers.