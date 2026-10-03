Political interference in the soap opera surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus could have major consequences for Portugal. FIFA does not allow national football associations to be influenced by governments or other third parties. In the past, countries have even been suspended because of such interference.

This week, the saga involving Ronaldo and Jesus reached boiling point. After Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp following a conflict with the national team coach, Portuguese politics are now said to have entered the picture. Politicians are reported to have pushed for a reconciliation between the two main protagonists.

That raises the question of whether Portugal are breaching FIFA rules. The world governing body's statutes say affiliated football associations must manage their affairs independently and ensure their policy is not influenced by third parties. Breaching that obligation can lead to sanctions.

Suspension is not out of the question. In 2008, FIFA suspended the Albanian football association because of "serious political interference". UEFA also adopted that suspension. Albania were then barred from playing official or friendly matches, and the country could not take part in UEFA activities.

More recent cases have followed a similar pattern. In 2021, FIFA suspended Chad's football association after the government withdrew the association's powers, installed a temporary governing body and took control of the football association's offices. In 2025, Congo were also suspended following a similar situation. The suspensions were lifted only after the football association once again had full control over its own organisation and the interference had ended.

Even so, Portugal do not automatically need to fear exclusion from the European Championship or the World Cup. There is a key difference between political pressure and actually taking control inside a football association.

Should Portuguese politicians only be trying to mediate between Ronaldo and Jesus, that is different from the government forcing decisions on the Portuguese football association or taking control of the association itself. It is that latter type of interference that has led to suspensions in previous cases.

Right now, a suspension for Portugal does not appear to be on the cards. As long as the football association continue to operate independently, there is no direct reason to expect the national team to be excluded from international matches. The picture only changes if the political involvement goes beyond an attempt to reconcile Ronaldo and Jesus.