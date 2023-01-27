Could Orlando Pirates unleash Lorch on Marumo Gallants? Bucs provide positive injury update

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is close to returning to action after stepping up his training, having recovered from a knee injury.

Pirates have explained how far Lorch is on his return to action

The Buccaneers hope to have the midfielder on the pitch soon

Lorch has missed 12 games while nursing his problematic knee

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates provided positive feedback on the fitness situation of the creative midfielder ahead of Saturday’s PSL clash away to Marumo Gallants.

Lorch has been out for several weeks with his absence affecting the Buccaneers who have lacked a creative force from midfield but fans could be set to see him back in action soon, going by the club’s assessment.

The player’s problematic knee has prevented him from having a consistent run in the team, missing 12 games so far, since suffering the setback.

While Lorch nears a return, Pirates fans could get a glimpse of what new signing Souaibou Marou is all about after the club hinted that he could be unleashed on Saturday.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Having kicked off the year with a few of their stars sidelined, the Buccaneers have made some strides on the injury front with the likes of Richard Ofori and Thembinkosi Lorch now back in training,” the club said on its website on Friday.

“Midfielder Miguel Timm is another player on his way back after missing out of last Sunday’s game against Stellenbosch, while new recruit Souaibou Marou edges closer to his Bucs debut after completing his first full week of training with his new teammates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jose Riveiro’s side are high on confidence after recording back-to-back victories with last weekend’s 4-1 thrashing of Stellenbosch showcasing how greatly they have improved.

Adding 29-year-old Lorch into the mix would make them even more formidable as they seek to finish in second place and return to the Caf Champions League, given a title challenge looks beyond them with Mamelodi Sundowns 24 points ahead, having played two games more.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates are away to Gallants on Saturday, seeking to make it three wins on the bounce.