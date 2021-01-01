Could Mundele's goal against Galaxy revive his Orlando Pirates career?

Before Sunday's match in Botswana, the DR Congo international marksman had only had a combined hour of play under his belt for the Sea Robbers

One thing Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer could do with right now is competition for places among his strikers.

Overall it's been a fairly promising season for Bucs and they did manage to end a six-year trophy drought by winning the MTN8.

The one major issue though they've had is upfront; with the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa spending more time in the treatment room than on the pitch, so goals have not been easy to come by.

New signing Terrence Dzvukamanja has failed to fill the void and recently Zinnbauer has even turned to using winger Thembinkosi Lorch as a striker.

But with Lorch not on his best form, Zinnbauer gave Dzvukamanja a start in Sunday's 3-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first leg encounter in Gaborone.

Dzvukamanja did okay, but did not really offer much of a goal threat and was substituted after 71 minutes. Jean Marc Makusu Mundele was meanwhile introduced into the action early in the second half.

The DR Congo striker had arrived at Pirates with high expectations back in November after being AS Vita's top scorer in African competitions, and also having had stints in Europe with Belgian side Standard Liege and Hungarian club Ujpest FC.



So far though, to put it bluntly, he's a been a flop. He's barely played, despite Bucs' injury woes, which says a lot in terms of a lack of trust from the technical team.

In the few minutes of domestic football he's had this season (61 minutes in total), Mundele has looked devoid of confidence and fluffed some simple chances.

However, he looked brighter against Galaxy after coming on and scored a well-taken goal.

Goals are the bottom line for strikers, and they need goals to build confidence, to score more goals.

Hopefully, for Pirates, his effort on Sunday might just be the spark needed to ignite the 28-year-old Kinshasa-born marksman’s flame with the Buccaneers.

Bucs’ next match is the return game against Galaxy, in Soweto next Sunday, and with a 3-0 first-leg advantage, this could be the perfect time for Mundele to get his first start.