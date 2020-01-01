Could Mokwena's inside knowledge of Orlando Pirates win it for Mamelodi Sundowns?

The now Masandawana assistant coach has worked with the current Bucs players and knows their strengths and weaknesses

Rhulani Mokwena will be on the bench for the first time on Tuesday since leaving via .

The 35-year-old returned to Chloorkop three years after leaving them for 'greener pastures' and he couldn't have returned at a better time.

The Brazilians welcome Mokwena's former club, Pirates, to Dobsonville Stadium with their sight firmly on retaining the crown.

And the man who knows everything about Pirates is none other than Mokwena, who worked with the current squad at the start of the season.

He also got to work with Josef Zinnbuer, who in his first weeks in the country, got the better of Pitso Mosimane.

In the short period of time they spent together as colleagues, Mokwena got to know what Zinnbauer's philosophy is all about.

That's one of the first things Zinnbauer emphasised in his first few days with his players - buying into the philosophy in order to get positive results, and the coach hasn't had time to change much due to the suspension of the season and players reduced to only physical training while in the comfort of their homes.

Now, with the two sides set to face each other in a league match and Mokwena on the other side of the fence this time, what's on everyone's lips is whether or not the young mentor has enough information to help Sundowns beat Pirates.

And the answer to that question is a big yes and here is why...

While Pirates made several changes to their squad between 2017 and 2020, it was through the input of Mokwena and Micho Sredojevic that the new players were signed.

Mokwena knows their strengths and weaknesses, especially at this time of the season when everyone is scrambling for points.

Having been in that position where Pirates were fighting for the league with Sundowns, Mokwena knows which players have what it takes to carry the team.

In addition, Mokwena coached the same players Zinnbauer is using, and while they didn't give him the results he wanted as interim head coach for four months, he still knows how they attack and defend.

He also knows which players to target and in which periods of the game they will give in - that is probably going to work in Mosimane's favour on the night.

Mosimane previously said Pirates were playing like his Sundowns team because of the way they are attacking and that was because of Mokwena's presence.

Mokwena came in and made Gabadinho Mhango the star of the Pirates team and relegated Tshegofatso Mabasa to the bench.

It's no secret that every Sundowns defender will want to stop the Malawi international from scoring and Mokwena's insight knowledge will be key to his colleagues achieving just that.

Of course, this is football and anything can happen but the outcome of this match rests with the Sundowns bench - whether they lose or win.

If they lose, they will be the ones to blame and if Sundowns win then it would have won the match from the technical bench using Mokwena's inside knowledge.