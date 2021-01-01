Could Maluleka be facing the exit door at Mamelodi Sundowns?

The now 32-year-old has been playing professional football since 2006, when he started out as a striker for the University of Pretoria

With the emergence of a younger generation at Mamelodi Sundowns, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka's future at Chloorkop is seemingly uncertain.

With the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali usually the preferred choices as anchor midfielders, senior players including Maluleka, club captain Hlompho Kekana and veteran Tiyani Mabunda have been getting very little action.

Other options in central midfield for Masandawana include Siphelele Mkhulise, Mothobi Mvala and Gift Motupa, and having initially been signed from Kaizer Chiefs by ex-Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, there are now question marks over Maluleka's future at Downs.



Brazilians co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has also spoken about the possibility of Rushine De Reuck being converted from a centre-back to a central midfielder, much in the way Coetzee has been.

There has been no official word on the former Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United player, but even though the Bafana Bafana-capped Maluleka signed a four-year deal, he may be also be frustrated by his lack of game-time.

Should Maluleka be released, he would be following in the footsteps of ex Orlando Pirates star Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese, formerly of Chiefs - another two international, high-profile players Sundowns signed, but who never really settled in with the Pretoria side.

The Tembisa-born Maluleka has played just 10 league matches for the Brazilians this season, with five of those as substitute appearances. He’s also only been given 69 minutes of action overall in the Caf Champions League and 29 minutes of game-time in the Nedbank Cup.

He previously spent seven seasons at Chiefs where he played 168 matches and scored 11 goals and provided 24 assists, winning the league title with Amakhosi in the 2014/ 15 season and also winning the MTN8 while at Chiefs.

Other options Sundowns have in the centre of midfield include former Ajax Cape Town pair Haashim Domingo and Grant Margeman, while Lebohang Maboe can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder.