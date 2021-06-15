Could Kaizer Chiefs fans’ love of Khune help extend his career?

That’s according to the latest voting count on the Carling Black Label website, ahead of the season-opening exhibition game against Orlando Pirates

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune may be pleased to know that he remains the most popular Amakhosi star among the club’s supporters.

Set for it’s ninth edition, the Carling Black Label Cup is unique in that allows supporters to chose the starting line-up for the game via a voting system. It also allows them to make substitutes, while one lucky fan gets to sit on the technical bench on the day and call the shots.

Ahead of next season’s edition, the votes have already been pouring in. And it’s Khune who is leading the way – the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had just under 67 000 votes as of Tuesday lunch-time (June 15).

Second on the list for Chiefs is striker Samir Nurkovic, with over 61 000 votes, while in third place is Khama Billiat, who has moved past 38 000.

The news will be welcome for both Khune and Billiat, who have struggled for form and injury over the past couple of seasons.

Khune made several high-profile, and uncharacteristic blunders last season and has not been in the peak physical condition he enjoyed earlier in his career while he was a regular for Bafana Bafana.

He was dropped on several occasions last season by coach Gavin Hunt, initially making way for Daniel Akpeyi, and later for Bruce Bvuma.

With Akpeyi and Khune both approaching their mid-30's, Chiefs management may feel the need to bring in a new keeper.

Khune will be hoping his long-term standing with the club will sway things in his direction. So too should his relationship with incoming coach Stuart Baxter - the two enjoyed much success together about seven or eight years ago for Amakhosi, and also worked together in the national team.

And now seeing how popular he remains with the fans, despite a shaky 2020/ 21 season, the club may be wary of putting Khune out to pasture.

In any case, even if his playing time becomes limited, he can still act as an important role model and mentor to younger players in the Amakhosi squad.

Knowing Khune though he’ll be eager to compete at the highest level for as long as he can, and can hopefully use the Carling Black Label Cup as a springboard next season.