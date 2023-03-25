Could getting this one thing right help Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates match Mamelodi Sundowns?

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter feels Mamelodi Sundowns are far away from the rest because they work on the mental aspect their players.

Truter lauded Sundowns’ great mental strength

Sekhukhune coach feels other PSL sides lack that

Chiefs & Pirates advised to follow similar path

WHAT HAPPENED? Truter believes the rest of the PSL sides, including Sundowns’ main rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, have failed to look into the metal wellbeing of their players and will continue playing catch-up even if they signed technically good talents.

Both Chiefs and Pirates have been unable to mount a title challenge against Sundowns in the last five years, and face the same hurdle again this term, as they find themselves 22 points behind Rhulani Mokwena’s men who are in line for a sixth straight PSL crown.

Observers have pointed to Masandawana’s big spending as the reason they are far away from the rest but Truter feels quality players alone is not enough if the mentality is not right.

As the Soweto rivals plan for next season, they will perhaps need to look beyond technical ability to put together a squad that can go toe-to-toe with the Brazilians.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Technically and tactically, I have a very good squad, but mentally what you want out of the game or what you want out of the season or what you want after football. I don’t think the players ask these questions enough” Truter said, as per FARPost.

“I also think self-analysis for players in South Africa, not just Sekhukhune United, they don’t do it enough.

“I think [Mamelodi] Sundowns are the only ones [who do it] and it sets them apart at the moment. So that’s definitely some aspect that I want to work on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Getting the mental aspect of the players right has served Sundowns well down the years given the pressures of winning at the club plus the heavy workload as they are always challenging domestically and on the continent.

Chiefs and Pirates begin the season among the title contenders but fizzle out along the way due to injuries or bad form.

The pressures of playing for the clubs can also be tough to handle for the players and Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane even admitted last month that his squad may be struggling to adapt to the demands of wearing the shirt, leading to their poor form.

WHAT’S NEXT? With Sundowns already running away with the title, the Soweto giants have enough time to start preparing for next season with players’ mentality one of the things to look at.