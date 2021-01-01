Could AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy be next in line for the Orlando Pirates job?

The Capetonian ended his own playing career by enjoying a successful spell with the Buccaneers, with whom he helped to win the treble in 2011/ 12

When Orlando Pirates and head coach Josef Zinnbauer decide to part ways at some point, former Bafana Bafana and Sea Robbers striker Benni McCarthy seems an obvious choice to take over.

Certainly, McCarthy was well-loved and appreciated by the Pirates faithful during his time at the club 10 years ago, and he made no secret that the feeling was mutual.

Having returned to South Africa as a Champions League winner, McCarthy would after all pretty much have had his pick as to which PSL team he wanted to play for, and chose Pirates.

Now, a decade later, McCarthy has three seasons of coaching in the PSL under his belt and after a successful spell at Cape Town City, he has got people talking again with what he has done at AmaZulu.

So much so that he appeared a strong candidate for the Bafana Bafana job, which eventually went to Belgian Hugo Broos instead.

That was probably for the best for Benni, who could do with a few more years coaching experience to his credit before dealing with the trials and tribulations which come with being in charge of the senior national side.

Coaching one of the PSL’s biggest clubs such as Pirates may indeed be the ideal stepping stone, should McCarthy end up as the national team coach in a few years.

Currently, at Pirates, there is unease amongst fans over the man in charge, Josef Zinnbauer, and McCarthy’s name was being thrown around on social media on Sunday as a potential replacement for the German after Bucs’ 4-0 capitulation to Raja Casablanca in a Caf Confederation Cup match in Morocco.





Despite winning the MTN8 trophy this season, Zinnbauer has not quite won over the Pirates supporters, and his time at the club is seemingly in the balance.

And as fate would have it, Pirates’ very next game is against AmaZulu – a league encounter at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

A convincing win for Usuthu, and McCarthy may unwittingly be opening his own door for the Pirates job. He defintely ticks most boxes, including being a local coach, who knows the PSL and Pirates club culture.