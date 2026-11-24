Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSG are expected to be without two of their most important players until the end of the season. The Parisians may now take an even keener interest in the winter transfer market.

Moments earlier, he had celebrated putting Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 ahead in their 3-2 win at Nice early on Saturday evening. By the fateful 39th minute, none of that mattered.

In a desperately unfortunate incident, Desire Doue twisted his knee without any contact from an opponent and screamed in pain , while team-mates urgently waved the medical staff over. Everyone could see he had suffered a serious injury. The following day brought confirmation for the 21-year-old and PSG: Almost exactly a month after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered the same injury in October , Doue had also torn a cruciate ligament .

Getty Images

"Stay strong, brother," Kvaratskhelia wrote to Doue on his Instagram story shortly after the devastating diagnosis that now links the two superstars became known. "We'll get through this, be back on the pitch together soon, laughing and doing what we love most. We're all by your side."

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG face months without two pillars of their back-to-back Champions League triumphs

Paris now expect to be without two pillars of their successful past two seasons and consecutive Champions League triumphs for the rest of this campaign. Kvaratskhelia could yet return for the final stretch at the end of May.

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 ROM Watch

How will PSG respond to losing two of coach Luis Enrique's key players, both central to the French champions' attacking threat, for months? Will the Parisians, known for spending freely, strengthen their attack in the upcoming winter transfer window?

PSG do have options in their squad. Ousmane Dembele is the only member of Paris' feared front three who remains fit, though injuries frequently trouble the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. His thigh has troubled him again recently, and he has started just five times so far this season.

Advertisement

With Kvaratskhelia and Doue sidelined, PSG need Dembele to get those physical problems under control. The added responsibility will also test their other attackers.

What options do PSG already have?

There is still plenty of quality available, even if last summer's rebuild brought considerable changes to the squad. In hindsight, letting Bradley Barcola leave for Liverpool now looks particularly unfortunate for the Parisians. The France international would be a guaranteed starter, exactly what he had wanted if he was to stay in Paris. But he often found himself behind Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia in the biggest games, so Barcola sought a new challenge in Liverpool.

Advertisement

Three more attackers left the French capital last summer: Goncalo Ramos for Milan, academy graduate Ibrahim Mbaye for Aston Villa and Kang-in Lee for Atletico Madrid. PSG received almost €290 million for the departing attackers. They reinvested just under half that sum, spending most of it on replacements for Barcola and the others.

PSG brought in two exciting young wide players with plenty of potential: Mika Godts, 21, from Ajax for €45 million, and Maghnes Akliouche, 24, from Monaco for €50 million. Both have made an impact, though Akliouche has shown more substance.

Advertisement

The France international appears to be settling into PSG's star-studded squad more easily and has already produced notable moments, particularly in the Champions League. He scored a spectacular goal in the 4-2 win at Manchester City in October and provided two assists in the 6-0 victory at Villarreal in early November.

Getty Images

Akliouche has shown he can fill in for Kvaratskhelia and Doue at times. Godts, who so often thrilled at Ajax, has yet to make a satisfactory step up from the Eredivisie to perhaps the best team in the world right now. The Belgium international is still finding his feet at PSG. World Cup winner Ferran Torres, who arrived from Barcelona for €48.5 million, has also struggled to impress consistently at his new club.

Advertisement

Several young prospects can hope for more playing time and chances to prove themselves. Chief among them is Senny Mayulu, 20, who has caught the eye with four goals and two assists in his last five competitive matches. Another academy graduate, Quentin Ndjantou, 19, is waiting in the wings, as is 18-year-old Dro Fernandez, who moved from Barcelona to Paris at the start of the year.

Are PSG hoping for another Kvaratskhelia?

Even so, Enrique may want another attacking signing in January amid this extraordinary run of injuries. PSG have had notable success with a winter signing before. In January 2025, they brought Kvaratskhelia to Paris from Napoli for €80 million. In the months that followed, the Georgian became a crucial part of their long-awaited first Champions League triumph.

Advertisement

Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to help PSG pursue a third consecutive Champions League trophy. Could another exceptional talent arriving mid-season do so instead? Junior Kroupi would probably cost a similar amount to Kvaratskhelia.

The Bournemouth forward could be the name most hotly discussed in Paris as PSG consider winter signings after their nightmare month. Kroupi excels at dribbling, has an outstanding touch, poses a goal threat and is extremely quick. He is versatile, too: although he usually plays as a centre-forward for Bournemouth, he can also operate comfortably from the left wing.

Advertisement

He did just that recently for France, after the great Zinedine Zidane handed him his debut in the 3-1 defeat in Italy in mid-November. Three days later, Kroupi came on for just under half an hour on the left against Turkey and took his chance, scoring his first international goal in a 2-1 win.

Should Marco Rose fear losing Junior Kroupi?

The 20-year-old, who came through at Lorient before moving to Bournemouth in 2025, is in high demand. Several Premier League heavyweights are reportedly pursuing Kroupi, as are PSG and Barcelona. As The Athletic recently reported, the newly capped France international would be more inclined to leave England, with Barcelona considered his ultimate dream destination.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Whether the financially troubled Catalans could afford Kroupi is another matter. His Bournemouth contract runs until 2030, leaving the door open for PSG to intervene, particularly if they move this winter.

One successful German coach would be far from pleased: Marco Rose, whose Bournemouth side have won nine consecutive competitive matches and climbed to fifth in the Premier League , would love to give Kroupi an increasingly prominent role. The highly promising Frenchman missed the first two months of the season with a foot injury and has been eased back in since the end of October.

Advertisement

Kroupi could add a new dimension to Rose's already successful side. Losing him to PSG after their two stars suffered injuries would be all the more frustrating for the Cherries.

Bournemouth can take some comfort from the other prominent attackers on PSG's list. The Parisians are apparently keeping a close eye on the Bundesliga, too. Spanish newspaper as names RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa as one of PSG's leading candidates to respond to the double cruciate ligament blow. Kroupi and the 21-year-old Norwegian are apparently joined by numerous other players on Paris' potential shopping list. According to as, they include Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica, Estevao of Chelsea, Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen and even Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz.