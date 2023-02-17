Coton Sport vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians are aiming at registering their second successive win in the continental's elite club competition

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League title ambitions started on a high as they claimed a 1-0 win against Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman last week to go top of Group B.

After bowing out in the quarter-final in the last two editions, coach Rhulani Mokwena is hoping to go all the way owing to the quality within his squad.

However, it will not be an easy outing against the Cameroonian outfit Coton Sport at the Roumde Adijia Stadium on Friday.

It is the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the competition, and stakes are high for the hosts considering the fact that the South African outfit are favourites - alongside Al Ahly - to advance from the group.

Cassius Mailula has been on song for Masandawana in all competitions so far this campaign and will be a threat against the hosts. He scored the lone goal as Downs defeated perennial Champions League contenders Al Hilal in their opening group game.

The youngster has already scored four goals in the two Champions League matches and will fancy his chances of getting another goal on Friday.

Aubrey Modiba struggled against Al Hilal at left-back and it will be interesting to see if Mokwena will give Thapelo Morena a chance.

The defender is not as solid defensively, but his threat going forward might convince the Downs coach to start him.

Themba Zwane is still out owing to an injury meaning Marcelo Allende will continue with his role in the midfield after impressing against Al Hilal.

Coton Sport lost their star-man Souaibou Marou to Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates.

The forward was influential for the Cameroonian side and had played a crucial role in helping the team reach the group stage thanks to his three goals.

All eyes will now be on Brawdon Eno who has scored two goals in the competition.

This will be the first Group B game for the hosts after their initial game against Al Ahly was postponed owing to the latter's participation in the Fifa Club World Cup.

Coton Sport come into the game after suffering a 1-0 loss against Eding Sport in their domestic league campaign.

In the preliminary rounds, Coton Sport claimed a 4-0 win over Lesotho champions Matlama before silencing Eswatini side Royal Leopards 3-2 - both scores on aggregate, to make it to the group stage.

Masandawana have won all of their last 13 matches in all competitions. They will be aiming at topping Group B just like they did in the previous edition.