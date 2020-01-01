‘Costa is a nightmare & in a world of his own!’ – Trippier pleased to be on same Atletico side as enigmatic striker

The England international defender is enjoying working alongside the former Chelsea frontman in Spain and under highly-rated manager Diego Simeone

Diego Costa is “a nightmare to play against” and lives in “a world of his own”, says Kieran Trippier, with the international happy to be on the same side as an enigmatic forward at .

The former full-back knew all about the mercurial former frontman before sealing a switch to in the summer of 2019.

Having faced him in Premier League competition, Trippier was aware of the quality possessed by Costa.

He has now been given an insight into the man behind the fiery facade, with a -born Spain international widely recognised as one of the most colourful characters in the game.

Trippier is now in a position to back up that billing, with the 29-year-old conceding that Costa likes to be centre of attention on and off the pitch.

“He’s a nightmare to play against,” Trippier told BBC Sport.

“You want him on your team. I have played with him this season. He came on the other month and in the first few seconds picked up a yellow card. But you want him fighting for you.”

Trippier added on the Costa he has seen off the pitch: “He’s in a world of his own. From nine in the morning until 10 in the evening, he’s 100 mph.

“He’s so funny, he’s the joker in the team.

“He’s someone you need with that quality. He’s out injured at the moment but he’s someone we’re really looking forward to having back and helping the team.”

Costa has also bestowed an amusing nickname on Trippier, with coaches, team-mates and even supporters now referring to the buccaneering right-back as ‘Rooney’.

“I don’t know where he’s got that from,” said Trippier.

“It’s just the first English player that has come to his head and it’s stuck with me!

“Supporters [call me it]. It’s everywhere now. It’s just banter. Diego started something and now it’s everywhere.”

While enjoying working with Costa in Madrid, Trippier is also looking to make the most of playing under Diego Simeone – a coach he holds in the highest regard.

Asked if the Argentine can be considered one of the very best in the business, ex- star Trippier said: “For me, yeah. When people play for him they realise how good he is.

“You have obviously got some great managers – you’ve got [Jurgen] Klopp, you’ve got [Pep] Guardiola, Sean Dyche! But he’s up there for sure.”