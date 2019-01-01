Cosafa Women's Cup: Zimbabwe plays like Banyana Banyana - Makhabane

South Africa are aiming to reach their seventh final but they must beat the Mighty Warriors in the semi-final on Thursday

midfielder Mamello Makhabane has warned her side to expect their toughest challenge in the Cosafa Women's Cup semi-final clash with Zimbabwe.

Holders Banyana Banyana advanced as Group A winners, winning all three games in style, scoring 23 goals and conceding just once.

At the Wolfson Stadium, Desiree Ellis' side is seeking to secure their eighth consecutive final berth but they need to subdue the Mighty Warriors.

And the JVW FC star, who celebrated her 100th cap against Madagscar, urged her teammates to show full concentration and determination in their bid to overcome the 2011 winners.

"There we are going to be tested, honestly. Zimbabwe is not an easy team to beat and it will need our full concentration, and determination," Makhabane told the media.

"We must really show now that we are from the Women's World Cup [experience during the summer] and just go there to do our best.

"Definitely, there's a lot of pressure, because people are expecting us to win. They've been saying that 'Banyana have to win this Cosafa [Cup]. it's just an easy tournament for them'. That on its own is big pressure.

"Zimbabwe play more like us and they would want to prove a point, so that should be a motivation for us.

"But winning all the games on its own says something and I think it's good motivation for us since especially we never did well in the World Cup, and the games we played before [the World Cup]."

The match comes up at the Wolfson Stadium moments after the early semi-final clash between Zambia and Botswana on Thursday.