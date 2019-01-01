Cosafa Women's Cup: South Africa to know group stage foes on Wednesday

Desiree Ellis's ladies will be hoping for favourable opponents when the draw is held this week at Cosafa House in Johannesburg

will find out their group stage opponents in this year's Cosafa Women's Cup at the draw in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Association will hold the preliminary stage draw ceremony for the 2019 edition at its headquarters in South Africa.

The women's football championship is scheduled to be held in the city of Port Elizabeth for the second year running since it was staged 12 months ago.

The draw of the regional competition will see the 12 participating nations split into three groups, each containing four sides.

After group games, the winner in each of the three groups will advance to the semi-final with the best-placed runner-up.

Aside from South Africa, other competing nations are Angola, Botswana, Comores Islands, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Banyana Banyana, who are fresh from their maiden appearance at the Women's World Cup in will be top favourites for the tournament to be held from July 31 to August 11.

South Africa defeated guests 2-1 to win the title last year in Port Elizabeth and will be eyeing their third regional crown in a row and fifth overall this year.