Cosafa Women's Cup: Malawi ready to stop Banyana Banyana - Linda Kasenda

With the absence of the Chawinga sisters, the Skipper FC star is confident the She-Flames will subdue the defending champions

Malawi striker Linda Kasenda believes her side is fully prepared to upstage when the two teams meet in the Cosafa Women's Cup on Friday.

The She-Flames will be up against Banyana Banyana for the fifth time in Cosafa history, but they have not celebrated a win against the holders in each of the four previous meetings.

Despite being without foreign-based strikers in Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, they subdued Mozambique 2-0 in their opener after Kasenda came on in the second half on Wednesday.

The Skipper FC forward, who is the Malawian top scorer with 16 goals, believe they can achieve their targets in Port Elizabeth.

"I just want to help my team to reach in semi-final stages in this year's Cosafa Women's Cup," Kasenda told Goal.

"It has been a good year for me and I want to use this great platform to showcase myself. I believe with the training we had that we will make it.

"We will miss the absence of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga but we will try our best to achieve our targets in the competition we have other good players as well.

"Although they are not with us they are still giving us very support. We are happy to win our first game and everybody in the team is ready to prove themselves against other teams.

"Against South Africa, we expect a very difficult game because we have not won against them before. We will do everything in our powers to stop them.

"They won 17-0 against Comoros, we will not allow that happen against us."

Malawi are second in Group A with three points from one game and needs a win over South Africa to boost their semi-final chances.