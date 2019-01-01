Cosafa Women's Cup: Malawi ready for life without Chawinga sisters - Abel Mkandawire

Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga could miss the competition in South Africa but Mkandawire insists they will be fine in their absence

Malawi coach Abel Mkandawire is unconcerned about the prospect of missing the services of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga at this year's Cosafa Women's Cup.

The She-Flames are seeking their first-ever glory at the competition set for July 31 to August 11 in Port Elizabeth, but they are unlikely to have the Chawinga sisters due to club commitments.

Tabitha plies her trade with Chinese Women's side Jiangsu Suning, while younger sister Temwa plays for Elitettan side Kvarnsvedens in .

Earlier in March, the striking pair scored a combined 10 goals in their side's 14-1 aggregate win over Mozambique in the 2020 African Women's Olympic qualifier.

Despite still being keen on having the duo, the tactician is already looking beyond them in his side's preparations for the tournament.

"Every team desires to have its best players for top tournaments," Mkandawire told the media.

"Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is still working on possibilities of having Temwa and Tabitha in our squad.

"But if nothing works out, we will make do with the players we have here. This is a chance for other players to up their game and proves that they are also good.

"They should make themselves to earn deals with teams from other countries."

Malawi are pitted in Group A with hosts , Comoros and Madagascar. They will begin their campaign against the Malagasy on July 31 at the Wolfson Stadium.