Cosafa Women's Cup draw: South Africa drawn against Malawi, Comoros and Madagascar

Desiree Ellis' side learned their fate for the sixth edition of the regional competition, drawing southern neighbours in Group A

The sixth edition of the Cosafa Women's Cup is finally here, with women's team drawing Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar in Group A.

Banyana Banyana are heading into the regional showpiece scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 11 as the defending champions, having won the last two editions, and five times overall.

Wednesday's final draw held at the Cosafa House in Johannesburg had Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius and Botswana pitted in Group B.

In Group C, 2017 Cosafa Women's Cup champions Zimbabwe were polled against Mozambique, Angola and Eswatini.

Leaders of each of the three groups will earn passage to the semifinal after the preliminary stage games, with a best second-placed team completing the last four.

Desiree Ellis' side will begin their title defence against Comoros on July 31 and later take on Malawi on August 2 before facing Madagascar three days later at Wolfson Stadium.

The matches of the 12-nation regional women's tournaments will be played at the Wolfson and Gelvandale stadiums in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

South Africa will be eager to retain the title they won last year and also be well-prepared for their upcoming African Women's Olympic 2020 qualifier against rivals Botswana late August.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CUP DRAW

Group A

South Africa

Malawi

Comoros Islands

Madagascar

Group B

Zambia

Namibia

Mauritius

Botswana

Group C

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Angola

Eswatini