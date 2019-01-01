Cosafa Women's Cup: Blow for Banyana as Janine Van Wyk suffers knee injury

The South Africa captain was withdrawn after the first half against Malawi after sustaining a blow to her knee

captain Janine Van Wyk was withdrawn from the clash with Malawi on Friday after picking up a knee injury.

The 32-year-old, who led Banyana Banyana to a four Cosafa Women's Cup titles, was left out for the second half after she suffered an injury from a poor challenge just before half-time.

The JVW star, who was making her first start in the competition, could not continue after and had to be replaced by Noko Matlou at the restart.

She was subsequently transferred to the hospital for further checks and undergo an MRI scan to ascertain the extent of her injury.

It will come as a concern for Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ahead of the crucial run of games in a bid to defend the title they won last year.

With a 3-1 win over Malawi on Friday, South Africa are on the verge of the semi-finals and will take on Madagascar in their last Group A match on Monday.