Cosafa Women's Cup: Banyana coach Desiree Ellis reflects on record win over Comoros

The South Africa coach reflects on Wednesday's opening group match with the debutants at the regional showpiece

coach Desiree Ellis has shed some light on the feeling in the Banyana Banyana camp after her team's ruthless display against the Comoro Islands at the Cosafa Women's Cup in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Ellis' side were smarting from a disappointing Women's World Cup campaign in , where they lost all three Group Stage games, leaving them winless in all 11 games in 2019.

However, an incredible 90 minutes showing in the opening Group A match at the Wolfson Stadium saw the hosts secure a record 17-0 over the debutantes with nine different scorers.

The win was the biggest in in history, bettering Zimbabwe's 15-0 record over Lesotho in 2002.

Speaking to the press after the match, Ellis admitted she urged her side to break the 17-year record during the half-time break after they scored six goals in the first half.

"We wanted to make sure that we do our things right. We spoke about coming back from the Women's World Cup and making sure that we keep the same level," Ellis told the media.

"I thought we did that very well today. We needed to show why we were at the world cup and what lessons we learned.

"Sometimes we’ve played teams in the past and we can’t get going. Sometimes when you play a weaker team, you get dragged down and you cannot play but this group just kept the level up. I think we hit the crossbar about four or five times, maybe even more.

"I challenged them at half-time when we were 6-0 up, I said, 'guys we can break this record. I last played when we had the record. So, let's break this record'. You play football to break records and I challenged them. They went out there and played."

South Africa will be up against second-placed Malawi, who defeated Madagascar 2-0, on Friday at the Wolfson Stadium.