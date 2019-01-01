COSAFA Women's Cup

Cosafa Women's Cup: Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk ruled out

The 32-year-old has left the squad for treatment and will take no further part in the competition

South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup due to a knee injury.

The JVW star was injured during Banyana Banyana's second Group A encounter with Malawi at the Wolfson Stadium on Friday.

Following the injury, the 32-year-old, who made her first start of the tournament, will be out on the sidelines for at least four weeks.

Reacting to her injury, the former Houston Dash defender is disappointed about the setback, but she vows to return to the field stronger while backing her side to retain the crown.

"I would just like you all to know that after going down in the game against Malawi yesterday, I have picked up an MCL injury that will put me out for up to four weeks or more," Van Wyk wrote on social media.

"It will be tough few weeks to get by but I know I have the best support to help me get back in action again. Good luck to the team for the rest of the Cosafa Cup tournament.

"I know you will keep producing the best results in order to defend our title. I will be there cheering and supporting you from the side."

With Van Wyk's exit, Refiloe Jane has been named as the acting captain, with Lebohang Ramalepe her assistant, for the remainder of their campaign at the competition.

After two opening wins, South Africa will take on Madagascar in their final Group A game on Monday.

